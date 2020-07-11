Advertisement

Pike County woman facing charges following multi-county police chase

Heather Ratliff was arrested Friday following a multi-county and two state police chase.
Heather Ratliff was arrested Friday following a multi-county and two state police chase.(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County woman faces a host of charges following a police chase that crossed county and state lines.

Friday morning, Prestonsburg 911 received a call to be on the lookout for a stolen Jeep in the area. A Prestonsburg Police officer spotted the car and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified as Heather Ratliff of Cowpen Road in Pikeville, took off heading south on U.S. 23.

The chase continued along the busy highway into Pike County with several different agencies joining the pursuit. Police say when Ratliff got to the Buckley’s Creek intersection with U.S. 119, she turned, heading north toward the West Virginia state line as speeds of more than 100 mph at times.

The Jeep went through part of Mingo County and eventually Logan County, West Virginia before police were able to stop the car and take Ratliff into custody.

In all, the chase spanned nearly 80 miles and three hours.

Ratliff is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a hand gun, DUI, fleeing and evading police and possession of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in West Virginia.

Once she answers the charges in West Virginia, Ratliff will be returned to Floyd County to face additional charges including speeding, reckless driving, wanton endangerment of a police officer and being a persistent felony offender.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

