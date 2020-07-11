Advertisement

Police: Burned car found belongs to missing Pike County man’s dad

By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update: 7/10/2020

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department tell WYMT a car belonging to Wesley Hook’s dad was found burned this week.

Tony Conn, Public Information Officer with Pikevile PD, said the car was found in the Shelbiana area near Hwy. 611.

Conn said there were human remains found, but were burned beyond recognition.

The remains were taken to a Kentucky State Police Forensic Lab and results will take at least two-to three weeks.

Police say foul play is expected.

Update 6-19-2020

The Pikeville Police department released more details Friday, saying Hook left his home on June 10 to get snacks after swimming with some friends, but he never returned.

According to Public Information Officer Tony Conn, Hook was driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle has Kentucky tags with the plate number 893 ZNB.

Conn said he has known the family for years.

“This is absolutely not like Wesly to disappear like this or not at least contact his family- especially his mother,” said Conn. “Which has us very worried about him.”

He said anyone who sees the car should contact law enforcement immediately.

Original Story 6-17-2020

Police and family members are asking for your help to find a missing man.

We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.

Pikeville Police tell WYMT they have had several reports of possible sightings, but nothing confirmed. They say Hook has not made contact with his cell phone either.

He is 5′10″ with blue eyes and long brown hair.

If you see him, please contact Pikeville Police or the Kentucky State Police post in Pikeville.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A doctor’s advice about getting comfortable with masks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
While most people aren't used to wearing masks regularly, healthcare providers are.

News

Kentuckians respond to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It's the first full day of governor Andy Beshear's mandate requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks. Some agree with the mandate, while others are not in favor of it.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

News

Investigation underway after Pulaski Co. crash kills one, injures another

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Deputies in Pulaski County are investigating a deadly crash that happened on July 9 on KY HWY 90.

News

UPDATE: I-75 southbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Madison County are closed while authorities work the scene of a multi-vehicle injury crash.

Latest News

News

McGrath: U.S. should stay in World Health Organization

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senate candidate Amy McGrath is weighing in on health issues, criticizing President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO.)

News

One seriously injured in overnight Lexington shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Lexington are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching Sunday’s severe storm threat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While we have a great start to this weekend, strong to severe storms will take over the forecast for Sunday.

National

Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

National

Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.

News

Lexington restaurant hopeful customers will wear masks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
With the statewide mask mandate officially in effect, diners will need to wear a face covering when they’re not at their table.