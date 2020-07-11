Police: Burned car found belongs to missing Pike County man’s dad

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update: 7/10/2020

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department tell WYMT a car belonging to Wesley Hook’s dad was found burned this week.

Tony Conn, Public Information Officer with Pikevile PD, said the car was found in the Shelbiana area near Hwy. 611.

Conn said there were human remains found, but were burned beyond recognition.

The remains were taken to a Kentucky State Police Forensic Lab and results will take at least two-to three weeks.

Police say foul play is expected.

Update 6-19-2020

The Pikeville Police department released more details Friday, saying Hook left his home on June 10 to get snacks after swimming with some friends, but he never returned.

According to Public Information Officer Tony Conn, Hook was driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle has Kentucky tags with the plate number 893 ZNB.

Conn said he has known the family for years.

“This is absolutely not like Wesly to disappear like this or not at least contact his family- especially his mother,” said Conn. “Which has us very worried about him.”

He said anyone who sees the car should contact law enforcement immediately.

Original Story 6-17-2020

Police and family members are asking for your help to find a missing man.

We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.

Pikeville Police tell WYMT they have had several reports of possible sightings, but nothing confirmed. They say Hook has not made contact with his cell phone either.

He is 5′10″ with blue eyes and long brown hair.

If you see him, please contact Pikeville Police or the Kentucky State Police post in Pikeville.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.