Rushing Fall joins exclusive club in Jenny Wiley romp

Rushing Fall continues her dominance at Keeneland.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rushing Fall continued her dominance Saturday, winning the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley at Keeneland.

She is just the third horse since 1976 to win Grade 1 races at 2, 3, 4, and 5.

The daughter of More Than Ready has now won five graded stakes at Keeneland.

Rushing Fall not only defended her 2019 title in the Jenny Wiley Stakes, but set a course and stakes record when she finished in 1:39.02 on firm turf.

