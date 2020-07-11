Southbound I-75 in Madison Co. closed due to multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Madison County are closed while authorities work the scene of a multi-vehicle injury crash.

Traffic is being detoured at mile marker 83 to Duncannon Lane.

No word at this time how the crash happened, or the severity of any injuries.

Lanes are expected to remain closed for another two to three hours.

