Speech wins Ashland, records first Grade 1 victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Speech set a track record Saturday, winning the Grade 1 $400,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.

The favorite Venetian Harbor finished second, followed by Kenny McPeek’s Envoutante in third.

With the win, Speech earns 100 points on the road to the Kentucky Oaks. That race will take place September 4 at Churchill Downs.

She covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.26, breaking the record of 1:41.36.

