Advertisement

Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Virginia shows William Burgamy. Burgamy pleaded guilty Friday, July 10, 2020, to federal charges after he and another man plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Virginia shows William Burgamy. Burgamy pleaded guilty Friday, July 10, 2020, to federal charges after he and another man plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet.

His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska.

The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy could pick up more business and funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation. The men met online in 2018 while playing the video game War Dragons.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 44 minutes ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 1 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Latest News

National Politics

‘A slap in the face:’ Goya faces boycott over Trump praise

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National

Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

Ala. Senate leader says wanting ‘more people’ to get COVID-19 was poor choice of words

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

Updated: 2 hours ago
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

News

Lexington restaurant hopeful customers will wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
With the statewide mask mandate officially in effect, diners will need to wear a face covering when they’re not at their table.