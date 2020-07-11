Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet.

His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska.

The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy could pick up more business and funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation. The men met online in 2018 while playing the video game War Dragons.

