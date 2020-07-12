Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching today’s severe storm threat

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As another system moves through today, bringing back the chance for strong to severe storms, a nice pattern follows for the beginning of the workweek.

Good morning! We’re tracking a few showers out there this Sunday morning across the Commonwealth. Fortunately, these morning storms aren’t severe, and we’ll even see a break from rain later this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures to start the day are in the mid-60s with breezy winds, and by this afternoon high are only expected to reach into the lower 80s. By this afternoon, another cold front will be pushing through those storm chances again that will last through this evening and tonight for southern Kentucky. These storms could become severe with our main threats, including strong/damaging winds, hail, and even non-severe storms that could produce localized flash flooding.

Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Our main threats include strong/damaging winds, hail, and a localized flash flood threat.
Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Our main threats include strong/damaging winds, hail, and a localized flash flood threat.(WKYT)

By Monday, a much drier pattern will be taking over the forecast. Morning temperatures will start on a nice fresh note in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we continue into the afternoon, highs will only reach into the lower 80s, just barely below our average of 86 in some areas. Skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with some light to moderate winds. Conditions will stay dry with low humidity levels making it feel even better.

We’ll keep the dry stretch going throughout the first half of the workweek. Then, as we head into the latter half of the week daily scattered shower and thunderstorms chances will return to the forecast. These storm chances will also be returning with that summer-like heat and humidity. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach into the mid-80s, but by Wednesday and through the end of the week, highs will be back around 90 and feel even warmer with high humidity levels.

