Deputies investigating shooting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in the KY Hollow area of northern Laurel County Friday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the lower abdomen and groin area. The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

