Deputies investigating shooting in Laurel County
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in the KY Hollow area of northern Laurel County Friday night.
Deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the lower abdomen and groin area. The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.