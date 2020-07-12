Advertisement

Deputies investigating shooting in Laurel County

The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in the KY Hollow area of northern Laurel County Friday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the lower abdomen and groin area. The victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

