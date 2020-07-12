Advertisement

Five protesters arrested during Saturday’s demonstration in downtown Lexington

Previously, Lexington Police did not stop protesters from marching down the street, but Saturday, officers told protesters that if they blocked traffic, they would be arrested.
By WKYT News Staff
Jul. 11, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For more than a month Protesters have flooded downtown Lexington in response to racial injustice and police brutality.

Almost every night those protesters would take to the streets, marching on and around Main Street blocking traffic.

“Every time we come out here and we join one another for solidarity and unity for Black Lives Matter and systemic racism,” protester Jay Calhoun said.

But Saturday, taking to the streets didn’t quite go as planned.

“They told us today if we took to the streets we’d be arrested,” community activist Sarah Williams said.

Protesters said Lexington Police officers stopped them as they were getting ready to march down Main Street, telling them that officers wouldn’t redirect traffic for them this time and that if protesters blocked traffic they would be arrested.

“For all of the weeks we’ve most recently been out here, they have not blocked the streets, we told them since six years ago if we’re protesting you, we’re not working with you,” Williams said. “Tell me when you have ever seen a protest where somebody works with the people they’re protesting against, that’s not how it goes.”

But, the change didn't send protesters home. Instead, they started their march on the sidewalks near the courthouse and police headquarters, only crossing the street when crosswalk signals allowed.

“We’re obeying traffic signals and crosswalk signals, so they can know, no, you can’t come to arrest us, yes, they want to get the leaders, no, we’re not silenced,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep speaking the truth.”

It was less than an hour after WKYT interviewed Williams that Lexington Police confirmed five protesters, including Williams and her twin sister April Taylor, were arrested after police say they were blocking traffic.

According to Lexington Police, the people who were arrested and their charges are as follows:

· Jesus Gonzalez, Jr. - Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot

· April Taylor - Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot

· Precious Taylor - Disorderly Conduct 2nd

· Sarah Williams - Disregarding a Traffic Device, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot

· James-David Woodhead - Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot, Resisting Arrest

