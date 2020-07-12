Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Speedway winners’ club has been exclusive — just five drivers have combined to win the first nine NASCAR Cup races. All have championships, with the 400-mile race providing a springboard to the title for Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. That trio also has multiple Kentucky wins, which speaks volumes about their mastery of the 1.5-mile oval. Sunday presents different hurdles, running in daylight for just the second time with drivers having to adjust without practice and qualifying because of coronavirus concerns. How well they adapt could determine whether club membership expands or remains the same.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Trucks Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway when rain washed out the final stage. Creed won for the first time in the series, taking the second stage just before the thunderstorm hit the track. Creed started second in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet and was third in the first stage before dipping low past a group of trucks on the Lap 52 restart. He then battled Kentucky native Ben Rhodes’ for the lead and took control for good, taking the checkered flag just as dark clouds approached over Turn 4 of the 1.5-mile oval.

UNDATED (AP) — Northern Kentucky basketball player Karl Harris is persevering through difficult times. He grew up with no real memories of his father, lost his brother in a case of mistaken identity and survived daily trips through a rough part of Chicago on his way to school. Harris remained dedicated in the classroom and on the court, earning a Division I scholarship and becoming the first male in his family to earn a college degree. His dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, but Harris is already focused on his next goals. He has some workouts lined up for pro teams in Turkey. He also plans a trip to Los Angeles to learn more about the film industry. Says Harris: “It’s just continuing to grind every day.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Art Collector took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, pulling away from the filly Swiss Skydiver in the stretch in the Blue Grass at Keeneland for his first graded stakes victory. The Kentucky-bred son of Bernardini and Distorted Legacy by Distorted Humor started the $600,000, Grade 2 event from the No. 3 post and battled Shivaree and Swiss Skydiver to the far turn. Rushie joined the chase at the final turn, but before Art Collector and Swiss Skydiver separated themselves from the 13-horse field. The two ran side by side before Art Collector took control at the 1/8th pole in the 3½-length win. Art Collector improved to 3-0 this year and has four wins and a second in eight starts. The colt collected 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Thomas went from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open. Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66. He made birdies early to keep pace with Collin Morikawa. When Morikawa fell back, Thomas added three birdies to hold off Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian star also had a 66. The final round is a glimpse of golf's next generation. All three will be in the final group because of an early start to avoid storms. The round needs to finish Sunday to have a day to get ready for the Memorial.