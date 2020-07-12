Kentucky Newsmakers 7/10: President of the Kentucky Education Association Eddie Campbell, Kentucky Association of Counties Executive Director Jim Henderson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to the President of the Kentucky Education Association Eddie Campbell and the Kentucky Association of Counties Executive Director Jim Henderson.

Campbell weighs in on how KEA members, which represent some 44,000 members including aspiring and retired educators, are gearing up to head back to school for the first time since mid-March. He also talks about how teachers will provide instruction for both students at school and those who are learning from home, students who aren’t compliant with face coverings and other protective measures, and discusses the state budget.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

If you ask a Kentuckian that grew up in the Commonwealth where they’re from, they’ll usually proudly name their county. Kentucky has 120 counties, and this is a very tough time for local governments. Henderson, executive director of KACo, joined WKYT to talk about the challenges facing counties.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.