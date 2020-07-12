Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/10: President of the Kentucky Education Association Eddie Campbell, Kentucky Association of Counties Executive Director Jim Henderson

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to the President of the Kentucky Education Association Eddie Campbell and the Kentucky Association of Counties Executive Director Jim Henderson.

Campbell weighs in on how KEA members, which represent some 44,000 members including aspiring and retired educators, are gearing up to head back to school for the first time since mid-March. He also talks about how teachers will provide instruction for both students at school and those who are learning from home, students who aren’t compliant with face coverings and other protective measures, and discusses the state budget.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

If you ask a Kentuckian that grew up in the Commonwealth where they’re from, they’ll usually proudly name their county. Kentucky has 120 counties, and this is a very tough time for local governments. Henderson, executive director of KACo, joined WKYT to talk about the challenges facing counties.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Nonprofit camp becomes creative to fundraise during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nonprofits are finding new ways to stay competitive during the pandemic, including turning to social media.

News

WATCH | Five protesters arrested during Saturday’s demonstration in downtown Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
For more than a month Protesters have flooded downtown Lexington in response to racial injustice and police brutality.

News

WATCH | Many Ky police agencies won’t respond to most ‘no mask’ calls

Updated: 6 hours ago
As people are asked to wear masks...the question becomes what happens when they don’t?

News

London man killed in UTV accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Law enforcement in Laurel County are a fatal UTV accident on Dotson Road off Ky 638 on Friday.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigating shooting in Laurel County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Laurel County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in the KY Hollow area of northern Laurel County Friday night.

News

Lexington police report attempted kidnapping of a minor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Lexington are reporting an attempted kidnapping of a minor.

News

Many Ky police agencies won’t respond to most ‘no mask’ calls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Governor Beshear said in his latest briefing that the health departments would be enforcing the mandate, but health officials we spoke with say customers won’t be given citations.

News

Five protesters arrested during Saturday’s demonstration in downtown Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington protesters say police officers stopped them as they were about to start marching down Main Street, telling protesters that if they blocked traffic, they would be arrested.

News

WATCH | A doctor’s advice about getting comfortable with masks

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wearing masks regularly isn't the norm for most people, but it is for healthcare providers.

News

WATCH | Kentuckians respond to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
It's the first full day of governor Andy Beshear's mandate requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks. Some agree with the mandate, while others do not.