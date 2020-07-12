Advertisement

Kentucky Speedway renames track’s primary road to Jimmie Johnson Boulevard

The track also added special scrim to the fencing along the track infield tunnel that says “Thanks 48”.
Kentucky Speedway honors Jimmie Johnson.
Kentucky Speedway honors Jimmie Johnson.(Kentucky Speedway)
By Kentucky Speedway
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ky. (WKYT) - NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson was honored by Kentucky Speedway officials Sunday prior to the running of the 10th annual Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race.

Kentucky Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Simendinger saluted the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion by renaming the track’s primary roadway at Entrance 3 off highway 35 to Jimmie Johnson Boulevard.

“There are only three seven-time champions in NASCAR history and only one that competed at Kentucky Speedway, Jimmie Johnson,” Simendinger said. “It has been an honor to have him race with us and it is only fitting that he be remembered for decades to come by fans and competitors as they use our main road, Jimmie Johnson Boulevard.”

The track also added special scrim to the fencing along the track infield tunnel that says “Thanks 48”.

The road was formerly known as Jerry Carroll Blvd. for the track’s original founder and developer. Carroll says he was excited when Simendinger proposed to change the road’s name to Jimmie Johnson Blvd.

“When Mark called me and presented the idea to name the road after Jimmie Johnson I enthusiastically agreed,” Carroll said. “My dream when I built Kentucky Speedway was to bring the best drivers to Kentucky and there have been none better than Jimmie. His legacy in the sport will be rich, and it should be shared with the fans.”

Johnson has been in contention at Kentucky Speedway several times during the last decade and hopes to finally grab the Kentucky Speedway Horsepower Trophy today. Johnson was thrilled with the new road dedication.

“This is very special to me and my family,” said Johnson. “When I first started with HMS, it felt like I lived at Kentucky testing and getting laps in as a rookie. To think 18+ years later they would be naming a street after me is surreal and a great honor. Thank you to the Smith family, Mark and his staff and to the NASCAR fans in Kentucky for doing this.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years.

Sports

Zulu Alpha wins TVG Elkhorn at Keeneland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Zulu Alpha stayed dominant on the turf Sunday.

Sports

UK golfer Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men’s City Championship

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Cook birdied No. 18 at Kearney Hill Sunday afternoon to win the title.

Sports

Morikawa tops Thomas in playoff to win Workday Charity Open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 9 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Sports

Ty Gibbs wins General Tire 150 at Kentucky Speedway

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Jason Christley
Gibbs became the youngest winner in the track’s history at 17 years, nine months, seven days.

Sports

Art Collector reels in Swiss Skydiver to win Blue Grass

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The colt collected 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.

Sports

Speech wins Ashland, records first Grade 1 victory

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the win, she earns 100 points on the road to the Kentucky Oaks.

Sports

Rushing Fall joins exclusive club in Jenny Wiley romp

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
She is just the third horse since 1976 to win Grade 1 races at 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Sports

Guarana wins Madison for trainer Chad Brown’s 100th Grade 1 victory

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Guarana is now a contender for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Keeneland in November.