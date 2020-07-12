Lexington police report attempted kidnapping of a minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are reporting an attempted kidnapping of a minor.

They say it happened Saturday afternoon near 500 Ohio Street.

Officials say the juvenile is now being treated at the hospital.

Police say they have two male suspects but didn’t have any other information at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

