LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement in Laurel County are a fatal UTV accident on Dotson Road off Ky 638 on Friday.

Deputies say Charles Smith, age 54, of London, had driven the UTV off the road and hit a tree.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.

