Louisville family files suit requesting bodycam footage in deadly 2019 officer-involved shooting

Shelby Gazaway was shot killed by two Louisville Metro Police Department officers outside the Portland Kroger on November 7, 2019.
Shelby Gazaway was shot killed by two Louisville Metro Police Department officers outside the Portland Kroger on November 7, 2019.(Source: WAVE3 News/Sterling Gazaway)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A family is continuing to pressure the Louisville Metro Police Department for answers in an officer-involved deadly shooting incident.

In November of 2019, two police officers shot and killed Shelby Gazaway last year in a Kroger parking lot.

Officers say Gazaway got into a fight with someone inside the grocery, and eventually pulled a gun and fired, exchanging shots with another person.

According to WAVE 3 News, officers say when Gazaway left the store he fired at police, however, there is currently no available bodycam footage of that incident.

Bodycam footage does show the moments leading up to his death, but Gazaway’s family believes there’s more to the story.

“There’s hundreds of ways we can find out. The easiest: autopsy and the video, the rest of the body cam footage, with audio.”

The Gazaway family is suing LMPD for denying open record requests.

Kroger has also declined to release surveillance footage.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

