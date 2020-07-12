Advertisement

Morikawa tops Thomas in playoff to win Workday Charity Open

Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play.
Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open.(PGA Tour)
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ohio (WKYT) - Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the third playoff hole, but this finish was so much more than that.

Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play when he finished par-birdie-par for a 66 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas.

After watching Thomas make a 50-foot birdie in the playoff, Morikawa drained a 25-foot birdie to keep going. Thomas had another chance to win until missing from 10 feet and on the third extra hole at No. 10, Thomas found trouble off the tee and made bogey.

