Pulaski Co. COVID-19 cluster tied to Cracker Barrel

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County released a COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 4. (CDC)(WJHG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) –

In a Facebook post early Saturday morning, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases are linked to a Cracker Barrel in Somerset.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department covers a 10-county area, and says there are currently 180 active cases of COVID-19, with seven people hospitalized.

The health department says the positive cases came from employees at the restaurant. The affected employees are now self-isolating at home.

According to the health department, Cracker Barrel took steps to notify employees who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.

Cluster of Positive Cases Identified in Somerset, Ky. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is seeing an...

Posted by Lake Cumberland District Health Department on Sunday, July 12, 2020

