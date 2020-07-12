UK golfer Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men’s City Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior golfer Jacob Cook birdied No. 18 at Kearney Hill Sunday afternoon to win the Lexington Men’s City Championship at 9-under.

Cook receives $700 in prize money for the win. He started with a 73 Friday at Lakeside Golf Course, but hit a 66 Saturday at Gay Brewer Jr. Course at Picadome and finished out with a 68 Sunday at Kearney Hill.

Morehead State and former Lexington Catholic golfer Cooper Collins finished one back of the lead at 8-under. He was tied for second with Kentucky golfer Cooper Parks. He eagled No. 18 to earn $550 in prize money with Collins.

Bradley Sutherland finished in fourth at 6-under and Joe Muschong and Will Sallee tied at 4-under.

