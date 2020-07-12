Advertisement

UK golfer Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men’s City Championship

Cook birdied No. 18 at Kearney Hill Sunday afternoon to win the title.
Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men's City Championship.
Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men's City Championship.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior golfer Jacob Cook birdied No. 18 at Kearney Hill Sunday afternoon to win the Lexington Men’s City Championship at 9-under.

Cook receives $700 in prize money for the win. He started with a 73 Friday at Lakeside Golf Course, but hit a 66 Saturday at Gay Brewer Jr. Course at Picadome and finished out with a 68 Sunday at Kearney Hill.

Morehead State and former Lexington Catholic golfer Cooper Collins finished one back of the lead at 8-under. He was tied for second with Kentucky golfer Cooper Parks. He eagled No. 18 to earn $550 in prize money with Collins.

Bradley Sutherland finished in fourth at 6-under and Joe Muschong and Will Sallee tied at 4-under.

