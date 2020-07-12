WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Race-day programming for Keeneland’s Summer Meet begins at 11:30 a.m. with “Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest.

Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host “Today at Keeneland,” which airs live on TVG2, The CW Lexington and WKYT.com:

The Summer Meet runs from July 8-12. During the Summer Meet, races will begin each day at 1:05 p.m. ET, and live, on-site coverage of all the day’s racing will start at 1 p.m. on TVG.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.