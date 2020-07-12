Zulu Alpha wins TVG Elkhorn at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zulu Alpha stayed dominant on the turf Sunday, winning the Grade 2, $175,000 TVG Elkhorn at Keeneland.

This race wraps up Keeneland’s first-ever Summer Meet.

Tyler Gaffalione rode Zulu Alpha Sunday, teaming up for their third graded stakes win of the season. Postulation finished in second ahead of Nakamura and Jais’s Solitude.

