Advertisement

Zulu Alpha wins TVG Elkhorn at Keeneland

Zulu Alpha stayed dominant on the turf Sunday.
Zulu Alpha wins TVG Elkhorn.
Zulu Alpha wins TVG Elkhorn.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zulu Alpha stayed dominant on the turf Sunday, winning the Grade 2, $175,000 TVG Elkhorn at Keeneland. 

This race wraps up Keeneland’s first-ever Summer Meet.

Tyler Gaffalione rode Zulu Alpha Sunday, teaming up for their third graded stakes win of the season. Postulation finished in second ahead of Nakamura and Jais’s Solitude.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years.

Sports

UK golfer Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men’s City Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Cook birdied No. 18 at Kearney Hill Sunday afternoon to win the title.

Sports

Morikawa tops Thomas in playoff to win Workday Charity Open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 7 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Latest News

Sports

Ty Gibbs wins General Tire 150 at Kentucky Speedway

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jason Christley
Gibbs became the youngest winner in the track’s history at 17 years, nine months, seven days.

Sports

Art Collector reels in Swiss Skydiver to win Blue Grass

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The colt collected 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.

Sports

Speech wins Ashland, records first Grade 1 victory

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
With the win, she earns 100 points on the road to the Kentucky Oaks.

Sports

Rushing Fall joins exclusive club in Jenny Wiley romp

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
She is just the third horse since 1976 to win Grade 1 races at 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Sports

Guarana wins Madison for trainer Chad Brown’s 100th Grade 1 victory

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Guarana is now a contender for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Keeneland in November.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.