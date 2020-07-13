Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat & humidity returns

Summer heat & humidity surges back in
Summer heat & humidity surges back in(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we keep the first half of the workweek mostly dry, a Summer sizzle takes over for the second half with heat and humidity surging in.

Continuing through this evening and tonight, we’ll have some great conditions to enjoy. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s by late tonight. Humidity levels are remaining low as well with calm to light winds. A few clouds will stick around, but we should have mostly clear skies later tonight with dry conditions continuing.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start the day in the mid to lower-60s. Some patchy fog will be with us again across parts of the Commonwealth but should clear out fairly quickly by the later morning hours. We expect another dry day in the forecast with a mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s. Our average high for this time of year is 86, so we will be right on par for where we should be. Foretuantely, humidity levels will remain low, making it feel like a decent day.

We keep mostly dry weather conditions continuing into Wednesday, but our pattern starts to shift. Highs on Wednesday and through the end of the week will be in the upper 80s and even 90s. On top of that, the humidity will surge back into the forecast, and most days could feature head index values that rise deep into the 90s and possibly even near the triple digits. Daily scattered storm chances will also return to the forecast from Thursday will look to last through the end of the week and even into next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer will soon sizzle again

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will begin to climb as we head toward midweek.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: 20 hours ago
FastCast sunday pm

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
FastCast sunday am

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
Fastcast saturday pm

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching tonight’s severe storm threat

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
While we have a great start to this weekend, strong to severe storms will take over the forecast for Sunday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Half and Half Weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
Another cold front is on the way for Sunday.

Forecast

WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Friday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Half and Half Weekend

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT