AG Cameron to randomly select counties for post-election audits

Even though a lot of people voted by mail in Clark County, there were still quite a few people who came out to cast their votes in person.
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s attorney general will select six counties for post-election audits.

State law requires Daniel Cameron’s office to take a close look at no fewer than five percent of the commonwealth’s counties after an election.

He’ll select them randomly at a public drawing scheduled to start in Frankfort at 10:30 Monday morning.

