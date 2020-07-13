AG Cameron to randomly select counties for post-election audits
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s attorney general will select six counties for post-election audits.
State law requires Daniel Cameron’s office to take a close look at no fewer than five percent of the commonwealth’s counties after an election.
He’ll select them randomly at a public drawing scheduled to start in Frankfort at 10:30 Monday morning.
