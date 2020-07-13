Apartment seriously damaged after Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington apartment building was seriously damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at an apartment building on East Loudon Avenue.

It was so hot that firefighters had to rotate shifts for their own protection.

No one was hurt, but there was significant damage to the building.

A cause has not been released as of now.

