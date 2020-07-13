Advertisement

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a surface mine in the Saldee community of Breathitt County

State police say 41-year-old Dale Cassel, Jr., of West Virginia, was operating a piece of equipment when he lost control and went over an embankment.

Cassel was thrown from the vehicle.

The county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

