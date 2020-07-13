Advertisement

Graphic video that shows Pa. officer with knee on man’s neck draws outrage, protests

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP/KYW/CNN) - Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man’s neck trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passerby’s vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside a hospital. The man’s face is on the pavement when one officer places their knee on his neck.

Police say they found the man vomiting and staggering toward the emergency room. When they approached, he allegedly spat on them. The officers restrained the man while hospital staff used a spit shield. Police say the man was treated at the hospital then released.

“We’re done. People think that it couldn’t happen here, and it has been happening... So, enough is enough,” said Justan Parker, the leader of Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley. “My takeaway from the video is that Black and brown lives don’t matter to the APD or to the city.”

A protest formed hours after the incident outside the police station, with calls for an investigation. Both Allentown’s mayor, Ray O’Connell, and police chief, Glenn Grannitz, showed up at the protest to ease tensions.

Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.

Earlier this month, the police department released its use of force policy at the request of the city council. It bans chokeholds and neck restraints.

It also says that only necessary and reasonable force can be used to control a situation or overcome resistance to arrest, but officers can determine the degree of force necessary based on the amount of resistance used by the suspect.

“It’s really concerning, and it’s scary, in fact, because now that the policy was finally made public, there’s still not a buy in to it. So, it’s like well, then, what are we doing here? What was the point in releasing it if we’re not going to adhere to it?” Parker said.

Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley is planning more protests later this week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and KYW, BLM Lehigh Valley via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Protesters gather outside Pa. police station after knee-to-neck restraint

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The police department's use of force policy specifically bans chokeholds and neck restraints. Officers have discretion over the degree of force necessary in a situation, based on the amount of resistance used by the suspect.

National

More than 30 states see week-to-week rise in coronavirus cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Florida, Texas and California are seeing major surges in cases. More than 15,000 infections were reported in Florida on Saturday, a single-day record.

National

Explosion on naval ship in San Diego injures sailors, causes 3-alarm fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Navy says 17 sailors and four civilians are recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

National

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid figures Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mogomotsi Magome
The Mandelas’ daughter came to prominence in 1985, when she read a letter from her father rejecting the white minority government's offer to release him from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement against apartheid.

Latest News

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

National

Official: Photo helps in search for missing “Glee” actress

Updated: 4 hours ago
“Glee” star Naya Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

National

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

Lawmakers sound off on Governor’s executive orders including mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The Governor’s use of executive power during the Coronavirus pandemic has been called into question with some legal challenges.

James Woodhead's arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.