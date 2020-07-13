Advertisement

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 89 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 89 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 89 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,076. No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll remains at 33.

Since the start of July, the health dept. says Lexington has had 523 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The last week had 363 COVID-19 cases.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 46 cases, July 1
  • 41 cases, June 26
  • 40 cases, June 24
  • 39 cases, July 8
  • 39 cases, June 30
  • 39 cases, June 14

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current state totals are 19,389 cases and 625 deaths.

