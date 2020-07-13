Advertisement

Health officials urge people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise in Lexington

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As of 5 p.m. Friday, if you’re going somewhere in public in Kentucky you have to wear a mask.

Kevin Hall, with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, says he did see more people wearing masks this weekend. But he says if you stand at the entrance to a public place, you’re bound to see someone walk in without a mask.

RELATED: Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

He says the health department has received a number of complaints.

Hall says there are likely people in the community who will never be on board with the requirement. He says that means everyone else in the community has to step up and reach out to others telling them to wear their masks also.

Hall says masks don’t just protect people, he says wearing them is better for businesses as well.

“When businesses aren’t having to enforce, the health department’s not having to enforce and respond to complaints,” Hall said. “You’re doing it to protect those businesses as well as the people that are inside.”

Hall says Lexington has already had over 500 new coronavirus cases in July. He says this means we are on our way to shattering June’s record high in positive cases.

