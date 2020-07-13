Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer will soon sizzle again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will begin to climb as we head toward midweek.

Storms and sizzlin' temperatures will be back this week. It doesn't look that rough as we start the week, but those chances will be cranking up very soon. In the meantime, the weather picture doesn't look too bad early on this week.

A front will approach by the middle of the week. Out ahead of it we will find highs surging to around 90 or even higher. Eventually, the front will blast across Kentucky. During the transition, showers & storms will be widespread.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

