Kentucky Daybook

Monday, Jul. 13 10:30 AM Kentucky AG Cameron selects counties for post-primary election audits - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds press conference to select counties for post-primary election audits

Location: 1024 Capital Center Dr #200, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://www.kentucky.gov, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Elizabeth Kuhn, Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Elizabethg.Kuhn@ky.gov, 1 502 564 0218

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar.