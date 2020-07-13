Ky. legislative committee questions health leaders over Beshear’s mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky legislators are questioning state health leaders Monday over the mandate requiring everyone to wear masks in Frankfort.

Lawmakers in the Administrative Regulations Interim Committee are asking about the mandate that went into effect on Friday.

The meeting involves both House and Senate legislators asking a varied number of questions from if the mandate is constitutional, to if the General Assembly was consulted about the mandate before it was put into effect.

Ky lawmakers discussing mask mandate. More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/exSk5C0JXd — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 13, 2020

Health Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander told lawmakers there is scientific evidence that masks will work and curb the spread of COVID-19. He says there is a growing body of evidence that masks have an impact, but some lawmakers want to know if it’s constitutional to require Kentuckians to wear masks.

Health leaders say they believe the governor was in the right to do this because of the state of emergency.

However, health leaders and a lawyer for the health cabinet did say the general assembly was not contacted first. However, another said lawmakers have been consulted about various issues during the pandemic.

Senator Racque Adams, R-Louisville, did say she’s learning of various problems people are having in his district, especially those who have a valid reason not to wear a mask.

“I had one phone call from a constituent whose husband is hearing impaired. And he reads lips,” Senator Adams said. “They are clearly exempted in this ordinance, but yet they have been denied two times when they were out this weekend from an establishment. The reason is we don’t know if we will get in trouble.the people over there might not know and we will get called on. There is concern about this exemption.”

Every lawmaker, speaker and all of those testifying at Monday’s hearing were wearing masks. When we were covering a committee meeting last week, only some lawmakers were wearing a mask.

It’s not known if the committee will take any action or issue any recommendations following the meeting.

Dr. Steven Stack, the public health commissioner, also testified saying the wearing of masks is key to keeping Kentucky’s economy open.

