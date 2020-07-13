Advertisement

Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers
(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando. The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks. Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has been a regular presence on the floor late in close games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran leadership and playmaking.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/13/2020 2:40:33 AM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Sports

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

Sports

UK Athletics’ return to activity continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
Zero football players tested positive for current COVID-19 infection

Sports

Jamar Watson named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Updated: 1 hour ago
The award honors college football’s defensive player of the year

Sports

Coach John Calipari partners with the McLendon Foundation to help launch McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
Coach Calipari, as a leading ambassador for the MLI

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky Speedway renames track’s primary road to Jimmie Johnson Boulevard

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kentucky Speedway
The track also added special scrim to the fencing along the track infield tunnel that says “Thanks 48”.

Sports

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years.

Sports

Zulu Alpha wins TVG Elkhorn at Keeneland

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Zulu Alpha stayed dominant on the turf Sunday.

Sports

UK golfer Jacob Cook wins Lexington Men’s City Championship

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Cook birdied No. 18 at Kearney Hill Sunday afternoon to win the title.

Sports

Morikawa tops Thomas in playoff to win Workday Charity Open

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.