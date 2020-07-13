Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando. The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks. Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has been a regular presence on the floor late in close games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran leadership and playmaking.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/13/2020 2:40:33 AM (GMT -4:00)