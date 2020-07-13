Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION CAP

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students. The move was announced last week by UK President Eli Capilouto as a way to ensure fairness and consistency for students during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said it should result in reduced payments for many. With more classes offered online due to the pandemic, many undergraduate students would pay higher tuition and mandatory fees than they would with more in-class options. Capilouto said the cap is an effort to ensure fairness and affordability.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION PILL

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic's circumstances. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.

INDIANA LAKE-DEATH

Investigation: Kentucky man's body pulled from Indiana lake

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Upward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky reported more than 450 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, part of a troublesome trend of rising cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Beshear said Kentucky has had more than 19,100 cases of the virus and 622 fatalities, including the deaths of a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County that were reported Saturday. Beshear on Friday said a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect, despite a county court’s restraining order related to pandemic restrictions. Beshear said the increase in deaths Saturday was “tough news for today.”

SENATE CAMPAIGN

Kentucky’s former Democratic Party chief to be sentenced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for Kentucky’s former Democratic Party chief when he is sentenced this week, but attorneys for Jerry Lundergan are seeking probation. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Lundergan and a codefendant are set to be sentenced July 16 in federal court in Frankfort. Lundergan was convicted last year of orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to his daughter’s failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell. A jury convicted him following a five-week trial on charges that he broke federal law by directing more than $200,000 in illegal corporate contributions to benefit Alison Lundergan Grimes’ campaign.

ILLEGAL GAMBLING-SENTENCE

Kentucky man sent to prison for illegal gambling operation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for operating an illegal gambling operation on the internet. The Daily News reports Douglas Booth was sentenced Wednesday in Bowling Green federal court after reaching a plea agreement on charges including failing to file tax returns and money laundering. Court filings show Booth controlled websites hosted in Costa Rica on which illegal gambling on sporting events took place. Booth’s plea agreement said he received about $2.3 million from his gambling operation that he laundered through banks, real estate property purchases and loan payments.