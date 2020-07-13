Advertisement

Shiloh Baptist providing more free COVID-19 testing this week

Leaders in Lexington are preparing for testing to ramp up in Lexington's east end.
Leaders in Lexington are preparing for testing to ramp up in Lexington's east end.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing later this week at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Shiloh Baptist is located at 237 E. Fifth St.

Testing times and dates are the following:

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Thursday, July 16

• 2-8 p.m. Friday on July 17

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18

Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted and no appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds news conference on COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat & humidity returns

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After enjoying a great start to the workweek, summer heat and humidity surges back in with daily storm chances returning as well.

News

WATCH Sam Dick interviews Gov. Beshear

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT’s Sam Dick interviews Gov. Beshear

News

‘Vaccine hesitancy’ could mean trouble for eventual COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In 2019, ‘vaccine hesitancy’ was listed as a top ten global health threat by the World Health Organization.

Latest News

State

Ky. legislative committee questions health leaders over Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Lawmakers in the Administrative Regulations Interim Committee are asking about the mandate that went into effect on Friday.

News

Health officials urge people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Lexington has already had over 500 new coronavirus cases in July.

News

Technology to play a part in COVID-19 safety when UK students return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Students are set to return to the University of Kentucky’s campus in a little more than a month.

News

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 89 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

News

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.

News

AG Cameron says he supports wearing masks, but motion against mandate is about protecting state constitution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
On Friday, Governor Beshear issued a new mandate requiring Kentuckians to wear a face-covering while out in public.