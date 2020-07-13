Shiloh Baptist providing more free COVID-19 testing this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing later this week at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Shiloh Baptist is located at 237 E. Fifth St.

Testing times and dates are the following:

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Thursday, July 16

• 2-8 p.m. Friday on July 17

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18

Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted and no appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

