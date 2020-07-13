Shiloh Baptist providing more free COVID-19 testing this week
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing later this week at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Shiloh Baptist is located at 237 E. Fifth St.
Testing times and dates are the following:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Thursday, July 16
• 2-8 p.m. Friday on July 17
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18
Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted and no appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.
