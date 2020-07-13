Technology to play a part in COVID-19 safety when UK students return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students are set to return to the University of Kentucky’s campus in a little more than a month.

The plans for keeping them safe are still being finalized, but we’re getting a better look at how technology will play a part in that process.

The University of Kentucky has said students will begin in-person instruction on August 17.

Last month, they released a playbook, outlining how that would work. That playbook mentioned an app that students would use to check their symptoms daily.

The university released more information on that app in a letter sent to employees last week. They made it clear these weren’t the final plans, but it was a good idea of how things would likely work.

Using an app, students would answer questions each day screening for symptoms. Depending on those answers, they would be considered low symptom, in which case they could go on about their day. Or high symptom, in which case they would be referred for testing.

There could also be areas on campus, like dining halls and practice facilities that would require a day pass, generated by that app, showing that you had no symptoms.

This would be in addition to requiring masks, continue social distancing, and distance-learning for some classes.

Those plans also include two different areas on campus for students to quarantine if they should test positive.

Uk spokesperson Jay Blanton told us all of these details are still being ironed out. But the university has said they plan to have that app available before classes begin in August.

The university has said that they are preparing a backup plan, to move fully online, if state regulations changed because of a spike in COVID-19, but, right now, their plan is to have in-person learning.

