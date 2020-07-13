UK Athletics’ return to activity continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the return of members of the men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer teams in recent weeks in addition to the return of the football team in early June, 150 student-athletes have returned to Lexington to participate in voluntary activities. The men’s soccer team returned to campus late last week and is in the midst of an initial screening process prior to participating in voluntary activities.

UK Athletics continues to adapt its protocols in response to evolving circumstances surrounding the return to activity. Both due to the fact that workouts are changing – in turn making mitigation strategies like social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment more difficult to implement – and to align with the campus testing plan released in June, UK Athletics has implemented proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing for all student-athletes who have returned.

All 108 members of the football team currently participating in workouts and 58 staff members essential for workouts participated in PCR diagnostic testing last week. Zero tested positive for current COVID-19 infection.

Forty-two student-athletes from the men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer teams have gone through the initial screening process, with three testing positive for past COVID-19 infection through antibody testing. Additionally, 41 student-athletes and 21 staff members with those teams participated in PCR diagnostic testing. Three tested positive and were required to quarantine in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. One student-athlete provided documentation of at-home diagnostic testing.

UK Athletics will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership and the guidance of the Southeastern Conference. UK Athletics plans to continue current mitigation strategies and evaluate the need for additional testing on a regular basis.