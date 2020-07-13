Advertisement

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.
The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.

The move was announced last week by UK President Eli Capilouto as a way to ensure fairness and consistency for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said it should result in reduced payments for many.

With more classes offered online due to the pandemic, many undergraduate students would pay higher tuition and mandatory fees than they would with more in-class options.

Capilouto said the cap is an effort to ensure fairness and affordability.

