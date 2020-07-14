Advertisement

Car hits Fan Outfitters store in Hamburg, one injured

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash this afternoon left quite a crash in two Lexington stores.

Police say the driver was pulling into the parking lot, lost control of vehicle, went through Fan Outfitters and ended up in Mattress Firm next door. They say it happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say the wall was not load-bearing, so the structural integrity of the building is sound.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no charges will be filed.

