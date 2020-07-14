Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Steam and Storms Ahead

(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps are starting to climb as we roll into a seasonally hot pattern for later this week into the weekend. That said, thunderstorms are going to try to battle the thermometer and there’s even a dip in the jet stream showing up once we get into next week.

The first round of storms looks to arrive by Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak front drops in here. A few of these storms may be on the strong side and put down very heavy rains.

This is a sign of things to come for the rest of the week through the weekend and into early next week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a few storms on the move.

