Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center deaths investigation.

Reta Mays is facing seven counts of second degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder. She worked at the Clarksburg VA as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018.

According to the charging document filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, the incidents took place on the 3A Ward.

Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents. Seven patients died as a result.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglycemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

A plea hearing for Mays is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) released a statement Tuesday about the charges brought against Mays.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who tragically lost a Veteran and have had to endure this injustice. While overdue, today justice is finally being served. I hope today’s announcement brings some semblance of peace to their hearts and to the families who are still uncertain about the fate of their Veterans. Today’s news confirms that the nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center murdered Veterans under her care. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will not stop until we determine how this could have happened, and ensure it never happens again. Our Veterans deserve world-class care and their families deserve peace of mind at every step of the way,” said Manchin.

The full charging document can be found here.

