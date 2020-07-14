Advertisement

Five COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases reported in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,134.

The health department also reported five new deaths Tuesday, which brings the city’s death toll to 38. The most recent deaths were two people in their 90s, a person in their 70s and two people in their 60s.

Since the start of July, the health dept. says Lexington has had 581 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 46 cases, July 1
  • 41 cases, June 26
  • 40 cases, June 24
  • 39 cases, July 8
  • 39 cases, June 30
  • 39 cases, June 14

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 19,653 cases and 629 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

