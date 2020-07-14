Five COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,134.

The health department also reported five new deaths Tuesday, which brings the city’s death toll to 38. The most recent deaths were two people in their 90s, a person in their 70s and two people in their 60s.

Since the start of July, the health dept. says Lexington has had 581 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

83 cases, July 9

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

58 cases, July 13

56 cases, July 11

46 cases, July 1

41 cases, June 26

40 cases, June 24

39 cases, July 8

39 cases, June 30

39 cases, June 14

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 19,653 cases and 629 deaths.

