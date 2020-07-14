Advertisement

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) --

The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.

The Governor reported 11 new cases in children Monday.

Meanwhile, rural communities try to manage the fairly new demographic. In Harrison County, four children from the same family tested positive after traveling. Knott County is currently handling three cases in babies under one-year-old.

Dr. Steven J. Stack says it's not surprising but needs to be watched closely, especially as more children and teens begin practicing for summer and fall sports.

"Youth athletics has been shown to be a really rapid spreader of this," said Stack. "Most of the time the students come back together and play their sports, we've found it in football teams and cheerleaders and weight rooms. The thing is - you get close to people - it spreads."

Daycares continue to be watched closely as the Governor says it is not the time to shut any of the facilities down again. On Monday Governor released numbers showing 20 staff members and nine children have tested positive since the reopening in June.

While a mortality rate among children is low, Dr. Stack worries the repercussion of the virus spreading among children.

“How many grandkids will take this home to grandparents and how many people will be hospitalized, and how many people will die as a result,” said Stack.

