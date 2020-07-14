Health dept. concerned about asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the number of infected people in Lexington continues to rise, so does the number of people who are getting tested. But the health department says not everyone who is getting tested, is taking the precautions they should.

Kevin Hall, the spokesperson with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says they’ve seen multiple cases in recent days, where someone would get a COVID-19 test, then go out in public while they wait for the results, and then get a positive result back. Or they’ve seen people go out in public too soon, while they are still considered infectious.

That’s why they’re encouraging people to continue to stay home, and to wear a mask if you absolutely must go out.

Another issue they’re seeing is testing becoming harder to come by. Not only are slots filling up quicker, but it can also cause the wait time for results to grow. Hall says some of this is because as the virus spreads, people who were possibly infected are having to get tested.

“Because it’s spreading, more people are getting tested because of their awareness, but also more people have to get tested because they’re close contacts,” Hall said. “So, if this continues to spread and the numbers grow more and more people have to get tested simply to know “‘Do I have it and am I at risk of spreading it to others?‘”

Hall said with the numbers going the way they are, they anticipate July will set the record for positive tests in Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.