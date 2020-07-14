Advertisement

Health dept. concerned about asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 in Lexington

Kevin Hall, the spokesperson with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says they’ve seen multiple cases in recent days, where someone would get a COVID-19 test, then go out in public while they wait for the results, and then get a positive result back.
Kevin Hall, the spokesperson with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says they’ve seen multiple cases in recent days, where someone would get a COVID-19 test, then go out in public while they wait for the results, and then get a positive result back.(WRDW)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the number of infected people in Lexington continues to rise, so does the number of people who are getting tested. But the health department says not everyone who is getting tested, is taking the precautions they should.

Kevin Hall, the spokesperson with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says they’ve seen multiple cases in recent days, where someone would get a COVID-19 test, then go out in public while they wait for the results, and then get a positive result back. Or they’ve seen people go out in public too soon, while they are still considered infectious.

That’s why they’re encouraging people to continue to stay home, and to wear a mask if you absolutely must go out.

Another issue they’re seeing is testing becoming harder to come by. Not only are slots filling up quicker, but it can also cause the wait time for results to grow. Hall says some of this is because as the virus spreads, people who were possibly infected are having to get tested.

“Because it’s spreading, more people are getting tested because of their awareness, but also more people have to get tested because they’re close contacts,” Hall said. “So, if this continues to spread and the numbers grow more and more people have to get tested simply to know “‘Do I have it and am I at risk of spreading it to others?‘”

Hall said with the numbers going the way they are, they anticipate July will set the record for positive tests in Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington pool closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A neighborhood pool in Lexington is now closed.

State

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.

News

Five COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH Kentucky state senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise, R-16th District, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Regional

Three hurt in fiery crash in Lancaster

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
The crash happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Department offering WIC enrollment over phone

Updated: 6 hours ago
A post from the department said people can now call in to be enrolled in WIC over the telephone.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will find the steam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will become a little steamier today. Those numbers will really climb once we reach tomorrow.

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.