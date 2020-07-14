Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor's executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak. It was a setback for Gov. Andy Beshear as the state deals with rising COVID-19 cases. Judge Glenn Acree declined to overturn rulings that struck down Beshear’s orders restricting crowd sizes at Florence Speedway and at agritourism businesses as well as class sizes at day care centers. Acree’s rulings involved cases from two circuit courts. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says with coronavirus cases surging nationally, it's not the time to ignore guidance from health care experts.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students. The move was announced last week by UK President Eli Capilouto as a way to ensure fairness and consistency for students during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said it should result in reduced payments for many. With more classes offered online due to the pandemic, many undergraduate students would pay higher tuition and mandatory fees than they would with more in-class options. Capilouto said the cap is an effort to ensure fairness and affordability.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic's circumstances. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.