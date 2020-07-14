Highway blocked after serious crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. 27 in Lancaster is blocked right now due to a serious crash.

According to Lancaster Police Chief Rodney Kidd, traffic is being diverted around the crash at Lexington Road and Lexington Street.

We don't know much about the crash right now, but Chief Kidd said a car was on fire. He expects traffic to be affected in the area for several hours.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the scene now. This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

