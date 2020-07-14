Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will find the steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will become a little steamier today. Those numbers will really climb once we get into tomorrow.

Humidity will be a little more noticeable this afternoon and evening. Overall, it really is a very nice day. Temperatures will run right around normal for this time of year. Heat Index values will only be up by a couple of degrees.

A frontal system will approach on Wednesday. We will be in the warm sector of the setup during the afternoon hours. This allows the heat & humidity to get together in a big way. We'll probably reach 90 or higher for the actual temp and the heat index will come in around 93-95.

The cold front will push toward us on Thursday. It is just enough to trigger some thunderstorms. It will not completely pass through the commonwealth. That leaves us with thunderstorms battling it out with the heat each day.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

