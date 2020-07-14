Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will find the steam

Storms will join the humidity soon
Storms will join the humidity soon(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will become a little steamier today. Those numbers will really climb once we get into tomorrow.

Humidity will be a little more noticeable this afternoon and evening. Overall, it really is a very nice day. Temperatures will run right around normal for this time of year. Heat Index values will only be up by a couple of degrees. 

A frontal system will approach on Wednesday. We will be in the warm sector of the setup during the afternoon hours. This allows the heat & humidity to get together in a big way. We'll probably reach 90 or higher for the actual temp and the heat index will come in around 93-95.

The cold front will push toward us on Thursday. It is just enough to trigger some thunderstorms. It will not completely pass through the commonwealth. That leaves us with thunderstorms battling it out with the heat each day.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Department offering WIC enrollment over phone

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A post from the department said people can now call in to be enrolled in WIC over the telephone.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.

News

Kentucky state senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise, R-16th District, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Lexington bar owner says customers have adjusted well to the face mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt says he has had zero problems since Friday with customers refusing to wear face masks.

News

WKYT News Team encourages students to wear a mask

Updated: 8 hours ago
WKYT News Team encourages students to wear a mask

News

Police: Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 29-year-old man.

News

Kentucky students returning to school in masks, what one group is doing to try and make them cool

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
In late June, Governor Andy Beshear and state education officials outlined the guidance for the upcoming school year and what districts would need to do to keep everyone safe. The guidance allows flexibility for each of the state's 171 school districts. The back to school plan will rely on masks to keep students, teachers and staff safe, but for many masks have become a hot button issue.Students have their own opinions on wearing them. Still, the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation is trying to lessen the stigma surrounding the masks through a new social media campaign and contests.

News

Kentucky Educational Development Corporation Cool Masks Video

Updated: 12 hours ago
Video from Kentucky Educational Development Corporation on encouraging students on wearing masks this upcoming school year.

News

‘Corona Connects’ links volunteers with opportunities to help during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are a number of organizations across the country looking to help those impacted by COVID-19, and many of them need volunteers.