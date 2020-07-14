Kentucky state senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise, R-16th District, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wise said in a statement that he started experiencing mild symptoms last Thursday, and went to get tested on Friday. He says both of his tests came back positive, but that he is no longer experiencing symptoms.

The senator will be quarantining until he is released by his local health department, he said in a statement.

Out of caution, Wise says his wife, who is a pediatric dentist, took two COVID-19 tests and both came back negative.

“Our healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines every day are true patriots in providing care for others who are much worse off than I am,” Wise said in a statement. “For that, we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Please find below my official statement... pic.twitter.com/jrOYUZw5aa — Max Wise (@maxwellwise) July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.