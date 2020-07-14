Advertisement

Kentucky state senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

State Sen. Max Wise announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
State Sen. Max Wise announced he tested positive for COVID-19.(Kentucky General Assembly)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise, R-16th District, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wise said in a statement that he started experiencing mild symptoms last Thursday, and went to get tested on Friday. He says both of his tests came back positive, but that he is no longer experiencing symptoms.

The senator will be quarantining until he is released by his local health department, he said in a statement.

Out of caution, Wise says his wife, who is a pediatric dentist, took two COVID-19 tests and both came back negative.

“Our healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines every day are true patriots in providing care for others who are much worse off than I am,” Wise said in a statement. “For that, we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor calling for caution as more cases in children develop

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor spent a portion of his Monday afternoon talking about children and the growing number of cases the state is handling.

News

Lexington bar owner says customers have adjusted well to the face mask mandate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt says he has had zero problems since Friday with customers refusing to wear face masks.

News

WKYT News Team encourages students to wear a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News Team encourages students to wear a mask

News

Police: Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 29-year-old man.

Latest News

News

Kentucky students returning to school in masks, what one group is doing to try and make them cool

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
In late June, Governor Andy Beshear and state education officials outlined the guidance for the upcoming school year and what districts would need to do to keep everyone safe. The guidance allows flexibility for each of the state's 171 school districts. The back to school plan will rely on masks to keep students, teachers and staff safe, but for many masks have become a hot button issue.Students have their own opinions on wearing them. Still, the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation is trying to lessen the stigma surrounding the masks through a new social media campaign and contests.

News

Kentucky Educational Development Corporation Cool Masks Video

Updated: 5 hours ago
Video from Kentucky Educational Development Corporation on encouraging students on wearing masks this upcoming school year.

News

‘Corona Connects’ links volunteers with opportunities to help during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are a number of organizations across the country looking to help those impacted by COVID-19, and many of them need volunteers.

News

WKYT’s Sam Dick interviews Gov. Beshear

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Sam Dick
WKYT’s Sam Dick talked with Governor And Beshear Monday afternoon in a one-on-one interview...

Sports

UK Athletics’ return to activity continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zero football players tested positive for current COVID-19 infection

News

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.