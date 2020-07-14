Advertisement

KSP searching for wanted man

KSP is searching for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.
KSP is searching for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.(Clark County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.

Police say McIntosh is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County and a robbery, kidnapping and first degree rape in Powell County.

Officials say McIntosh is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. KSP says he is considered armed and extremely dangerous and there are active warrants for his arrest at this time.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and to contact their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.

