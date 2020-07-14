KSP searching for wanted man

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.

Police say McIntosh is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County and a robbery, kidnapping and first degree rape in Powell County.

Officials say McIntosh is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. KSP says he is considered armed and extremely dangerous and there are active warrants for his arrest at this time.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and to contact their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.

