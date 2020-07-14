Advertisement

Ky. Teachers Advisory Council meets to discuss upcoming school year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With school right around the corner, questions are being asked about how in-person classes will be handled.

Tuesday, members of the Kentucky Teachers Advisory Council met via zoom and laid out the guidelines for classes to resume.

A prevalent set of guidelines was seen throughout the presentations focusing on social distancing, masks, handwashing and still getting kids a quality in-class experience.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety out there. That’s to be expected,” said Kevin Brown, TAC Commissioner. “There’s anxiety all over the country right now as we approach starting to get back to school. There are somethings we will have answers for today and there are other things we don’t have answers for.”

And plans can change on a dime, but one thing is for certain. Students and teachers will be reunited again in a matter of weeks, hopefully in person.

“If teachers, and administrators, if educators, and all hands on deck come in with a positive attitude, our students are going to feed off of that,” said one TAC board member. “Six feet is not that far. It’s really not.”

“It’s a complicated picture until you throw a schedule on it and then everybody knows when they’re supposed to do, you know, what particular activity that may be helpful,” said Kay Kennedy, TAC board member.

Tuesday, representatives put those guidelines to more specific areas like transportation, food services, and in-class instructions.

For example, students will have to wear masks when they come back to school if they’re in the first grade or beyond. Lunchtimes and dismissal times could need to be staggered to accommodate social distancing. And teachers might have to limit class size to make sure students stay 6 feet apart.

“This is not the responsibility of a student, it’s not the responsibility of the superintendent, it’s not the responsibility of a principal or teacher, it’s all of our responsibility,” said TAC board member Paul Prater.

Commissioner Kevin Brown did say that some school districts can look to start the year with NTI learning or a hybrid of NTI and in-person classes. School districts should discuss that with their local health department.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP searching for wanted man

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police are looking for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.

Lexington

Lexington couple selling ‘Team Kentucky’ masks for charity

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
For every mask sold the couple donates a matching mask to United Way of the Bluegrass and a donation to the team Kentucky fund.

News

Car hits Fan Outfitters store in Hamburg, one injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A crash this afternoon left quite a crash in two Lexington stores.

Regional

Stanford, Ky. mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.

Latest News

News

Skywriters in action

Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Puente captured this video of the skywriters in action from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department's parking lot.

News

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky passes 20K, six new deaths reported Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a 4 p.m. news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

WATCH OBEY Flight Aware tracker

Updated: 2 hours ago
A video from the Flight Aware tracker showing the flight path of the skywriters who wrote OBEY.

News

Fence to be built around Governor’s Mansion following protest activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
The office of Governor Andy Beshear confirms that a fence will be built around the Governor’s Mansion following an event with protesters at the property.

News

‘OBEY': Mysterious message appears in the sky over Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Smithson
A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Steam and Storms Ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Steamy temps and stormy skies get set to return.