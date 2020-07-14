Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY LAWMAKER

Kentucky lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post Monday night, Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he began experiencing “very mild symptoms” last Thursday and was tested the next day. He says both tests came back positive. Since then, he says he has “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms. Wise says he'll self-quarantine until he's released by his local health department. The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. During his quarantine, he'll handle communications online and participate in committee meetings remotely.

Kentucky Governor's Mansion to get fence after protest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says security officials requested that the fence be built after the late May protest. Details on when the fence will go up and its cost weren’t immediately available Tuesday. Staley says the demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion, “just a window pane away” from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children.

Steel processing plant to open Kentucky facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a steel processing company plans to open a facility in Kentucky that will level and cut steel for customers in the Ohio Valley region. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Chicago-based Feralloy Corp. will lease a 60,000-square-foot facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent and employ 30 workers. Beshear says he is thankful for the investment during an uncertain time. Feralloy will receive steel coils directly from Nucor’s mill, then cut and level them into sheets. Operations are scheduled to begin in October with one shift of 15 employees and expand soon after.

Beshear: Reviving insurance exchange to reap bigger savings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says relaunching the state's health insurance exchange will result in bigger savings than originally anticipated. Kentuckians now using the federal site to obtain health coverage pay about $9 million to $10 million a year to the government through a surcharge. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the federal government has notified Kentucky it's raising that amount to $15 million. In contrast, Beshear says reviving the state-based exchange will cost about $5 million, and operating it will cost about $2 million a year. Beshear says he hopes those savings will be passed along to people who buy health plans through the exchange.

Police investigate death at Kentucky mine

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man at a surface mine in eastern Kentucky. Police said in a statement that their investigation has found that 41-year-old Dale Cassel Jr. of Glen Morgan was operating a piece of mining equipment at a surface mine in Breathitt County last week when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say Cassel was ejected when the vehicle traveled over an embankment. Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson pronounced Cassel dead the scene.

Judge declines to block rulings on COVID-19 restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor's executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak. It was a setback for Gov. Andy Beshear as the state deals with rising COVID-19 cases. Judge Glenn Acree declined to overturn rulings that struck down Beshear’s orders restricting crowd sizes at Florence Speedway and at agritourism businesses as well as class sizes at day care centers. Acree’s rulings involved cases from two circuit courts. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says with coronavirus cases surging nationally, it's not the time to ignore guidance from health care experts.