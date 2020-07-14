Lexington-Fayette Health Department offering WIC enrollment over phone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County health Department is offering help for mothers struggling during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The health department took to Facebook for the announcement. A post from the department said people can now call in to be enrolled in WIC over the telephone.

The WIC program (or Special Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children) is a federal initiative for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women. It also provides assistance for infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.

More information on the program can be found here.

You can call the health department at 859-288-2483 to enroll.

